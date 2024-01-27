Blackpool have had a decent record when it's come to penalties this season.

The Seasiders have had the chance from 12-yards four times and have scored three of them. Jordan Rhodes has been entrusted with all of them, having scored against Reading, Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town. He did fail to convert against Exeter City but it didn't matter in the end as they still won 2-0.

To date, there's been just shy of 80 penalties, and one team in this division has been awarded a surprising seven, whilst another is still awaiting their chance. Some clubs tend to go on a long run without a penalty for whatever reason.

It could be that refereeing decisions have gone against them and their manager makes his point, or it's just that the players don't get in to the right positions enough. Scoring a penalty isn't the be all or end all, but it is the best opportunity you will get given it's just you and the goalkeeper. The pressure is on the taker however and all the goalkeeper has to do is put him off and either save it or hope that they miss the target.