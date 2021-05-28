Higgins told the club website: “It’s a fantastic end to the season for the boys to receive national team call ups - and well deserved too. It’s the next challenge in their development and one I know each will thrive off and represent themselves and the club well."

League One News Update: Fleetwood Academy accolade, Richie Wellens, Jason Euell and more

This morning's news and rumours from around English football's third tier

By Andy Moore
Friday, 28th May 2021, 10:32 am

1. Kevin Phillips “would not be surprised” if Sunderland manager Lee Johnson was dismissed this summer.

The Black Cats great and former Blackpool striker told Football Insider that the club should stand by Johnson (pictured) and back him in the transfer market.

2. Hull City midfielder Richard Smallwood is on the radar of Ipswich Town, say the East Anglian Daily Times.

Smallwood, 30, captained the Tigers to the title and has a season left on his contract.He is pictured on the ball against Blackpool at the KCOM Stadium

3. Richie Wellens admits it will be difficult to get his Doncaster Rovers squad up to speed with his methods in time for the start of the season. The former Blackpool midfielder faces a major rebuild at his new club.

4. Gillingham have opened talks with Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers over a free transfer, Football Insider reports.

The centre-back, 35, has been released by the Tractor Boys.

