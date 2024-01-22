League One is regarded as one of the toughest divisions to get out of in English football.

It's got several clubs who once played in the Premier League, and others who could only dream of reaching those dizzy heights. The likes of Pompey, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County are all battling for promotion bu there's only three promotion spots available, and someone will miss out.

Recruitment wise, it finds itself in an interesting place, because out of the four fully professional divisions it's in the middle. The Championship is almost a closed shop given parachute payments, whereas League One there's always some surprises.

A lot of players in League One don't go as much as perhaps they should, because they're tasked with proving themselves in a higher division. League One teams tend to look to the loan market to recruit players, and sometimes that's a hindrance more than a help because they can easily be recalled.

Some teams this month have lost their players to clubs in the Championship, and that's just the way that it works unfortunately. Several players in League One have made this division their own over the past few seasons, and there's been a clear pathway to bigger and better things. James Trafford for example was on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season, and now he's playing for Burnley in the Premier League.

The 2023/24 young talents aren't too bad, and for sure if the teams who have them signed permanently, could make a bit of money on them. Here, according to TransferMarkt we take a look at the most valuable players in the division. It includes players from Blackpool, Reading, Lincoln City, Wycombe Wanderers and more.