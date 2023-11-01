How the 24 teams in League One rank in the average away attendance table

The 2023/24 League One season is well underway with just over a quarter of the campaign gone.

Several teams have played 16 games with their matches not postponed due to international call-ups whilst others have had to reschedule their games.

November is a busy month for clubs in the third tier as they have the FA Cup to look forward to this weekend. The international break is just over a few weeks away as well, and already some games have been called off and will have to be rearranged in the New Year.

Things are beginning to take shape with Portsmouth top-of-the-table whilst Oxford United aren't too far behind in second place. Bolton Wanderers are up there too and only trail the U's by three points with a game in hand whilst Barnsley and Peterborough United who were in the play-offs last year are also in the top six.

As for Blackpool, they're just outside the top six, and the aim this season will be in the promotion picture, whether that's the automatics or the play-offs, as they were installed as one of the favourites for promotion having dined in the Championship last year.

League One is a division that has a series of former Premier league teams that have fallen on hard times such as Charlton Athletic and Reading, as well as Bolton and Derby County. Several clubs are huge in stature and as a result their fan bases are massive. Football is ultimately played on the pitch and not in the stands, but football supporters often tend to wonder how their support stacks up against their league rivals.

Here is how all 24 League One teams stack up when it comes to away followings. These figures are based on what Football League outlet The 72 has collated with their data over the course of the season so far.

1 . Fleetwood Town Average away following: 226. League One away matches played: 8

2 . Burton Albion Average away following: 265. League One away matches played: 8

3 . Cheltenham Town Average away following: 275. League One away matches played: 8

4 . Shrewsbury Town Average away following: 397. League One away matches played: 8

5 . Wycombe Wanderers Average away following: 606. League One away matches played: 8