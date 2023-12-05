The best young players from League One in the 2023/24 season so far have been chosen.

The 2023/24 League One season is approaching the half-way stage, and the table has taken shape, whether it stays like that remains to be seen. Blackpool are currently eigth, and are just outside the play-offs having played more games than some of the teams above them. T

he Tangerines goal this season will be in the promotion mix, and given that they were relegated from the Championship last season, there is an expectation from the wider football public that they will bounce back, however League One is one of the toughest leagues to get promoted from.

The third tier of English football has several teams who once dined at the top-of-the-table, plying their trade in the Premier League but now the likes of Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Pompey, Reading and more are all just ticking along in the EFL.

League One is a division situated between the riches of the Championship and then the bottom league of professional football in League Two, and as a result there's various types of players in it. League One for several years has been a division that has been the starting point of many players careers who have gone on to achieve bigger and better things. Young players are often sent out by Premier League and Championship clubs for exposure, and they gratefully benefit from it.