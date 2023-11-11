The largest away followings in League One this season as Blackpool could beat league record at Bolton Wanderers.

Blackpool travel to Bolton Wanderers this weekend as Neil Critchley's side will be backed by a sizeable away following.

Blackpool supporters haven't tasted victory at Bolton since March 1986, with a sizeable chunk of the fan base not even being born at that point. Bolton are in form and have tasted just two defeats in their last 10 matches, but Blackpool's away form is improving. Blackpool have done well against the sides in and around them as they push to break iinto to the play-off picture.

Fans had until 4pm on Friday to get their tickets, and the latest figure released to the public was around 4,000 tickets. The Toughsheet Community Stadium has seen the biggest away following this season, and there's pride at stake for the Tangerines, as they could find themselves boasting the best away attendance of the season. We won't find out until the figure is released, but if more than 4,400 fans make the trip from Lancashire to Greater Manchester, then they will beat the current record for the campaign.

Credit has to go to the supporters who are making the journey to Bolton, as it's approaching Christmas time, and despite there being a cost-of-living crisis, the fans are still backing the team in respectable numbers. We'll be there with you on Saturday, and bringing you coverage of the match, as well as capturing photographs of those who will be in attendance.

What are the largest away followings recorded in League One so far this season? Here's the latest figures according to our friends at The News, which covers league leaders Portsmouth.

1 . Portsmouth fans celebrate during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Reading and Portsmouth at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading, England on 28 October 2023. Pompey's average away attendance this season in League One is 1,739 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Wigan v Pompey - September 30 Number of away fans present: 1,601 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough v Lincoln - October 7 Number of away fans present: 1,609 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . Charlton v Bolton - October 28 Number of Bolton fans present: 1,881. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool v Port Vale - August 15 Number of Port Vale fans present: 1,928. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales