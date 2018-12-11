League One and Two news LIVE: Sunderland eye January defender deal | Ex-Sunderland favourite linked with shock Wigan move | Championship clubs want Gillingham goal machine | Doncaster Rovers beat Portsmouth to confirm Irish striker signing

0
Have your say

The January transfer window is edging ever close for League One and Two clubs.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.

Ex-Sunderland favourite Jermain Defoe is wanted by Wigan Athletic

Ex-Sunderland favourite Jermain Defoe is wanted by Wigan Athletic