League One and Two news LIVE: Sunderland eye January defender deal | Ex-Sunderland favourite linked with shock Wigan move | Championship clubs want Gillingham goal machine | Doncaster Rovers beat Portsmouth to confirm Irish striker signing Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The January transfer window is edging ever close for League One and Two clubs. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Ex-Sunderland favourite Jermain Defoe is wanted by Wigan Athletic Blackpool hero Nathan Delfouneso is unhappy but won't be 'moping' Joey Barton: Hard work needed to break bad habits at Fleetwood Town