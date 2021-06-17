Lancashire Girls Under-14s in National Cup semi-finals after Roses win in Thornton

Brooke Mulholland scored a hat-trick for the home county at Fleetwood Town's Poolfoot Farm complex in Thornton.

Lancashire led 2-0 in this Roses clash but the visitors hit back to take the quarter-final into extra-time.

The Lancashire Under-14 Girls' team that won through to the last four

South Yorkshire led 3-2 after the first additional period but Lancashire dug deep to turn the match around for a 4-3 win. Lily Metcalf was their other scorer.

Gloucestershire defeated Staffordshire to set up Sunday's semi.