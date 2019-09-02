Lancashire FA’s big night for local footballing community

The great and good of the county’s football community were honoured at the weekend with a glamorous ceremony put on by the Lancashire FA.

The inaugural Lancashire FA Football Awards took place at the Premier Suite in Bolton Whites Hotel, with close to 400 people in attendance.

James Galt from North West Disability Football Hub

Sixteen separate awards were handed out, ranging from Coach of the Year and League of the Year to Contribution to Futsal of the Year and the Rising Star of the Year.

The voice of Old Trafford and FIFA 19 games Alan Keegan hosted proceedings with intervals throughout including magicians, a Greatest Showman spectacle and live music from Touch the Pearl.

Reflecting on the awards dinner, Lancashire FA’s CEO Simon Gerrard said: “I’m thrilled Saturday evening has been so well received.”

“Following a project board meeting at the start of the year, we felt it was vital we recognised and thanked the hundreds of volunteers of football across the county, for all of their dedication and commitment to grassroots football.

“Ultimately, without them football would not be such an amazing and unique entity within our society in Lancashire, so we felt this was the perfect opportunity to thank them all for their services to the national game.”

“It was a fantastic evening, and something which will live long in the memory here at Lancashire FA.

“We envisage this to be the first of an annual awards celebration, as we look to build on the fantastic work that went into Saturday night.”

A full list of the award winners:

Grassroots Coach of the Year - Kate O’Neill from Myerscough Juniors

Grassroots Supporter of the Year - Heather Tadman from Freestyle Urban Soccer

Grounds team of the Year - Cadley FC

Rising Star of the Year - Holly Wilson from PNE (Womens) Juniors and Cadley FC

Club of the Year - Lostock Hall JFC

The Respect Award - Brinscall Village Girls U7

Volunteer of the Year - James Galt from North West Disability Football Hub

League of the Year - Mid Lancashire Colts Junior Football League

Project of the Year - Social Inclusion Football League

Match Official – Oliver Reynolds

Male Official - Leigh Doughty

Female Official - Abby Dearden

Young Male Official - Joe Ashton

Young Female Official - Ellie Mayor

Futsal Contribution – Mick Horsfall from Fy de Coast Futsal Club

Inclusion Award – AFC Masters