Karamoko Dembele: Blackpool confirm the signing of former Celtic wonderkid on loan from Ligue 1 side

Blackpool have confirmed the signing of former Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:11 BST

The 20-year-old attacker makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from State Brestois.

Dembele has represented both England and Scotland at youth level, and was awarded his first professional contract at the age of 15.

On joining Blackpool, he told the club website: "I'm super excited to be here and to meet the players, staff and supporters.

Karamoko Dembele (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Karamoko Dembele (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Karamoko Dembele (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"I've had some good moments in my career so far at both Celtic and Brest, and those experiences have helped me develop as a person and a player, and hopefully that will help me during my time here.

"I like to bring excitement and entertainment to the pitch, and hopefully I can add some goals and assists to the team this season."

During his time in France, Dembele has made 18 appearances for Brest, but has struggled to find his best form.

The Seasiders will be hoping the youngster will be able to provide them with more firepower in attack.

On the signing, Neil Critchley said: “Karamoko is someone who will provide us with flexibility in how we want to play at the top of the pitch. He has attributes that we believe can bring a different dimension to our team, and we’re excited to see what he can produce in a tangerine shirt.

“Having gained experience in the French top division and coming up against Marseille as recently as Saturday, we’re looking forward to integrating Kaddy in to the group and helping him develop during the season.”

