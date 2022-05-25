Junior football club receives apology from AFC Fylde after women's team trains on pitches 'without permission'

Aspull Juniors Football Club said they were “bewildered” by the incident in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

In the statement, the Wigan-based club claimed Fylde refused to leave their pitches after being asked to do so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now, in a fresh update, Aspull say the Coasters have now apologised.

“The committee can confirm that it has received communication from the chief executive at AFC Fylde sincerely apologising for yesterday evening’s incident,” Aspull said in a statement.

“We have been assured that the team will not use our facilities again and the committee at Aspull Juniors is satisfied that the matter has now been dealt with. We will not be sharing any further details on the matter.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to members of the public who helped raise awareness for the issue, but would ask that you join us in allowing this matter to rest.”

Aspull Juniors claim AFC Fylde have now apologised for the incident

Aspull’s initial statement caused uproar on social media, with many expressing confusion at why Fylde would use the facilities without asking for permission first.

“We are saddened to report that AFC Fylde have taken a decision to undertake their women's training sessions on the pitches at Aspull Juniors Football Club this evening without prior warning, permission or communication,” Aspull said.

“When asked to vacate due to ongoing pitch works, the representatives of the Vanarama National League outfit refused to move or leave.

“Aspull Juniors Football Club are completely bewildered as to why a football team from over 30 miles away would choose to undertake their training at our home.

“It costs Aspull Juniors, a local grassroots team run by volunteers, tens of thousands of pounds per year to maintain the pitches.

“As a committee we couldn't be more disappointed in the actions and reactions of such a professional outfit. AFC Fylde Women, led by joint managers Kimberley Turner and Danielle Young, do not seem to have a care in the world for the children of this town.

“We will be attempting to communicate directly with the AFC Fylde chairman to resolve this issue, but find it absolutely astounding that a football club so high up in the English football pyramid would find it appropriate or necessary to create such a situation in the first place.