Fleetwood Town's Portsmouth loanee Callum Johnson is looking forward to a busy League One schedule

Town begin with a trip to Burton Albion this weekend in League One ahead of an action packed schedule between now and the end of the season.

The international break will be rare respite for Stephen Crainey’s men but they must first navigate Burton and Wycombe Wanderers.

Johnson is backing himself and his teammates to have the fitness required to see off teams, despite how hectic things may get.

Fleetwood Town defender Callum Johnson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images

He said: “It's a massive opportunity to pick up points, you can come out of a week with six, seven or nine points.

"I like playing Saturday, Tuesday, it suits me. We're a young group and we've got some fit lads when you look at the numbers we're getting.

"Teams will start to tire and get a bit leggy and that's when we need to show our strengths and push through to get the results we need.

"For me, if you don't win on Saturday you want to rectify it as quick as you can, if you win then you want the Tuesday to come.

"We don't have a problem playing Saturday, Tuesday for the rest of the season - it's something I'm looking forward to.

"You have got to look at it in the positive way, we have got injuries, everyone knows that, but we're a young side.

"For me, I've seen players start to tire towards the end of the season and hopefully we can have that freshness and athleticism, we'll do everything in our power to make sure we're ready for the next one.”

Fleetwood play Burton on Saturday as they look to climb away from the bottom four.

With just a point in it, Johnson is taking nothing for granted despite the Brewers losing four of their last five.

He said: “They're a physical side, Burton, their performances have been up and down, they've not been getting great results of late.

"But we know they will be a tough opponent, they're physical, direct and we know what they will bring.

"The way that Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink sets them up they're hard to beat and hard to break down.

"We'll look at ways we can counter that and how we can win.”