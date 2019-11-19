Joey Barton backing his Fleetwood players to cut out the mistakes

Joey Barton says that cutting out individual errors is the key to greater consistency at Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood have slipped to eighth in League One after their blank weekend but are only three points behind third-placed Coventry City with two games in hand.

However, the Cod Army have only three clean sheets so far, though head coach Barton has stated that he favours attacking football and is happy to win high-scoring games.

Even so, he will keep plugging away to find a solution to the errors which are costing his side goals.

Barton said: “It’s tough but you’ve just got to find a way.

“What’s the alternative? That you get frustrated, that you blame players and get personal?

“That’s the only other way I can deal with it – to take players out of the team, and don’t support them and don’t back them.

“It’s dead easy to do that. I’m telling you, it’s a piece of cake to do that but it’s not the right way.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to find a better way as a coaching group, so they go out there and understand it better. When you take that stance, it becomes less frustrating.

“I’ve got to find solutions and sometimes they are the hardest thing to find. But if you want them enough, if you care about finding them enough and if you take the responsibility to search for them as a coaching group, what I tend to find is that you do get there.

“When you get frustrated, blame individuals and say it’s somebody else’s fault, who learns in that?”