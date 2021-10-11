Jim Bentley: Fylde hero Ethan Walker is just getting going

Preston North End loanee Ethan Walker scored the Coasters' late equaliser within moments of entering the fray in Derbyshire.

Bentley said: “You want your subs to come on and affect the game. Stephen Dobbie did it against Kidderminster, Ethan has done it today and I’m really pleased for him.

Ethan Walker is on a short-term loan from Preston North End Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

“He hasn’t really got going yet because he had a bit of an injury that cost him a position in the squad against Kidderminster. He’s then come in today off the bench and scored a good goal for us.”

Bailey Hobson had put the hosts in front after half-time and overall Bentley will settle for the point. “The last 15 minutes was end-to-end football, then with the last kick of the game they broke on us and we had to call on Chris Neal to make a good one-v-one save, so we’re a little bit lucky to come away with a point," he said.

“Credit to Alfreton, though. I know Billy Heath (manager) very well and he gets his side going with how they play.

“They’re a tough outfit, with some good players in there, but we’re pleased to come away with a point and we’re still unbeaten.”

“We went with three at the back today. We’ve worked on certain things and bits of it were good today. In the first half, at times we dominated the ball and created some good opportunities.

"On the other hand, Chris Neal has made an unbelievable save down to his right in the first five minutes but we’ve had opportunities, we controlled the game and, on reflection, in the first half we were the better side.

“Then we were thinking it was going to be more of the same and we would kick on. The first five minutes (of the second half) were okay, but then they’ve built the momentum and balls are going into the box – it was all hands to the pump.

“The goal was a bizarre one to concede, where we’ve got three or four opportunities to clear it and then they go and score.”