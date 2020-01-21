Jay Matete signs Fleetwood Town contract as Nathan Sheron moves to Walsall

Fleetwood Town midfielder Jay Matete has signed his first professional contract with the club.

READ MORE: Win tickets for Fleetwood Town v Doncaster

The 18-year-old’s deal runs until the end of next season, with the option of a further year.

He follows fellow youth team products Dylan Boyle and Carl Johnston in agreeing a pro deal this month.

Matete has featured in three Leasing.com Trophy matches this season, making his full debut in the third-round defeat by Accrington Stanley a fortnight ago.

Head coach Joey Barton told the club website: “We’re really pleased to see Jay sign with us. He is a player with a bright future and we look forward to watching him develop with our other talented group of young players.”

Nathan Sheron has left Fleetwood on loan to League Two club Walsall for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old defender or midfielder has not featured for the first team this season, having made 26 appearances for Joey Barton’s side last season and 37 for the club in all since his debut in November 2017.