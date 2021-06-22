UEFA confirm Wembley will host Euro 2020 semis and final but England pair could miss next round in quarantine

Talks are still ongoing between UEFA the government and Football Association over a workaround solution which would see up to 2,500 VIPs attend the final on July 11.

It is understood a deal is close to being struck which would see some restrictions remain in place for the select group and UEFA is not currently considering a move to Budapest.

England are through to the last 16 of the Eruos and would play at Wembley in the semi-finals ... if they get that far

A statement from European football's governing body reads: "UEFA, the English FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to stage the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 in Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue for those games.

A Government source said there had been "positive" talks to address the issues around coronavirus restrictions and that "final details are being worked through'" but ministers have indicated that some restrictions would remain in place.

After England's final group match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday at Wembley the ground will host a further five knockout matches, the final four of these with crowds of at least 40,000 as part of the coronavirus pilot events research programme.

England's Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are out of tonight's Group D decider against the Czechs and must remain in isolation until the start of next week.

The Three Lions' preparations were thrown into chaos when it emerged that the Chelsea pair had been in contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Mount and Chilwell could also miss England's last-16 match, with both England and the Czechs already sure to qualify.

An FA statement reads: "We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday (June 28). Chilwell and Mount will train individually in private areas at England's training base, St. George's Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight's fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

"The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests. Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate."

The winners of tonight's match would top Group D, while a draw would see the Czechs hold top spot and Engand finish runners-up. Should either side lose, they could slip to third behind Croatia or Scotland but would still go through.