'I know he's a big fan': Terry McPhillips on reports linking Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley to Blackpool FC takeover

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips admitted his knowledge of Andy Pilley is pretty limited when asked about the prospect of the Fleetwood Town owner taking over at Bloomfield Road.

Pilley has expressed an interest in the Seasiders and is currently looking at ways to sell the Highbury club.

McPhillips remained tight-lipped about the reports when asked how he responded to the news.

“I know he’s a big fan and that’s probably all I know because I’ve never met him," he told The Gazette.

“There’s speculation all over the place and I don’t know, but we’ll see what happens."

When asked what his preference would be for the person or group that takes over, McPhillips replied: “A rich owner who gives long contracts and gives you big budgets to sign the best players, that would be nice.

“But we’ll see, won’t we? They will choose the right consortium or the right owner, whatever it is and we can really push on next season.

“They can only surmise when it’s going to be, they can’t put a date on it.

"It’ll be when it’ll be but hopefully it won’t be too long. The sooner it is the better in my opinion and then we can move on.”