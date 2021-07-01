How Simon Grayson helped to arrange Fleetwood Town glamour friendly against Leeds

READ MORE: Young Fleetwood prospect pens new deal.Town host the Premier League club on Friday July 30, three days after Championship sid Huddersfield Town visit Highbury.

Both are former clubs of Town’s head coach Grayson and both were promoted from League One under his stewardship. Arranging friendlies is a joint effort, however, with club secretary Richard Cooper also playing his part.

Grayson said: “It’s between me and the secretary – I’ll say what sort of level I want to be playing but I’ll also be speaking to other managers. Sometimes you’re just contacted by the clubs. You do a lot of work yourself using your contacts.

Simon Grayson hopes for a 'full house' for Fleetwood Town's game against Leeds United at the end of the month

“We had the opportunity to play some other decent teams the week we have Leeds and Huddersfield.

“If we’re going to be playing Leeds on the Friday a week before we’re starting the season, you’d like to think we’ll have a full house and a cracking atmosphere, if it’s allowed.

“It would be great for the players and everyone connected with this football club to have such a big, fantastic team here.

“They’d probably bring a few supporters with them as well.”

Leeds’ visit to Highbury should be a great occasion for the Cod Army faithful, with the club hopeful of being allowed to operate at full capacity in time for the game.

Though not dealing directly with the Whites’ boss Marcelo Bielsa, Grayson explained that the Argentinian did have an influence on whether the game went ahead.

And the Town boss also revealed it will be a game with a slight difference.

Grayson added: “I was dealing with Victor Orta, who is the sporting director at Leeds.

“I’m not sure about Mr Bielsa but he did have an input into it.

“There are certain things we have agreed will happen in the game which may not be what you have seen previously.

“But you’ll have to wait and see. It’s nothing major, but it’s something they asked us if we would be happy to do and we’ve agreed to it.”