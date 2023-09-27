News you can trust since 1873
How every player who left Blackpool in the summer has fared since including Championship starters and four free agents- photo gallery

A number of players departed Blackpool during the summer.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

Some have gone on to quickly find new homes, while others are still searching for their next club.

Here is how they’ve performed:

After three seasons with the Seasiders, Jerry Yates departed in the summer. The striker made the move to Swansea City for around £2.5million. So far, he has scored three times in nine games for the Southwest Wales club.

After three seasons with the Seasiders, Jerry Yates departed in the summer. The striker made the move to Swansea City for around £2.5million. So far, he has scored three times in nine games for the Southwest Wales club. Photo: Cameron Howard

Curtis Nelson joined Derby County on a free following his Blackpool exit in the summer. The defender has made nine appearances for the Rams so far this season.

Curtis Nelson joined Derby County on a free following his Blackpool exit in the summer. The defender has made nine appearances for the Rams so far this season. Photo: Michael Regan

Jordan Thorniley was among a number of players to leave Bloomfield Road on a free. The defender joined Oxford United, where he had previously had spent time on loan. He has only made three appearances in League One so far this season, due to an ankle injury in the early weeks.

Jordan Thorniley was among a number of players to leave Bloomfield Road on a free. The defender joined Oxford United, where he had previously had spent time on loan. He has only made three appearances in League One so far this season, due to an ankle injury in the early weeks. Photo: Pete Norton

Former Everton youngster Luke Garbutt joined Salford City on a free transfer during the summer. In his six appearances for his new club, the defender has provided two assists.

Former Everton youngster Luke Garbutt joined Salford City on a free transfer during the summer. In his six appearances for his new club, the defender has provided two assists. Photo: Jess Hornby

After three seasons at Bloomfield Road, Keshi Anderson departed Blackpool in the summer. The attacker joined Birmingham City on a free transfer. In nine appearances for the Blues, he has provided one assist.

After three seasons at Bloomfield Road, Keshi Anderson departed Blackpool in the summer. The attacker joined Birmingham City on a free transfer. In nine appearances for the Blues, he has provided one assist. Photo: Cameron Smith

Chris Maxwell made over 100 appearances between the sticks for the Seasiders. In the summer he departed the club and joined Huddersfield Town, where he has made one appearance.

Chris Maxwell made over 100 appearances between the sticks for the Seasiders. In the summer he departed the club and joined Huddersfield Town, where he has made one appearance. Photo: Stu Forster

