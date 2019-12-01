Holker OB 2 AFC Blackpool 6: Fishwick nets four as Mechanics post a comfortable win

AFC Blackpool moved up to fifth place in the North West Counties Football League Division One North after an eye-catching 6-2 win at Holker Old Boys.

The Mechanics got the win through goals from Mark Buchan, Billy McKenna and an impressive four by Ben Fishwick.

The views are truly stunning at this ground but the Mechanics only had eyes for undoing the midweek loss at AFC Darwen in their second away game of the week.

Holker OB took the lead early on with a sixth minute strike from Gareth Smith, which was rubbed out 10 minutes later by the first of Fishwick’s goals.

On 24 minutes, the Mechanics doubled their tally as Billy McKenna rounded the Holker keeper before slotting the ball into the net.

AFC went 3-1 up as Fishwick’s strike went through the keeper’s legs in the 36th minute.

The Mechanics came out firing after the break and went 4-1 up as Fishwick completed his hat-trick.

This seemed to rally Holker as they scored a second through Tom Dawson just 90 seconds later in cutting their deficit to only two goals.

Nevertheless, AFC scored their fifth through a wonderful strike from Mark Buchan on 81 minutes.

Fishwick scored his fourth goal two minutes later with AFC Blackpool worthy winners on the day.