And as at Leamington on Saturday, the Coasters conceded the winner two minutes after Barrett's exit.

Interim boss Andy Taylor made two changes as Alex Whitmore was recalled after suspension and Curtis Weston returned, with Pierce Bird and Siya Ligendza the players replaced.

Luke Charman rises highest for Fylde at Hereford Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Nick Haughton almost gave Fylde the perfect start, smashing a free-kick against the post after being tugged back on the edge of the area.

Haughton went close again, firing inches wide from Danny Philliskirk's pass, and Luke Charman took the ball in his stride only to fire well over from 25 yards.

But for all Fylde's early domination, it was the hosts who took the lead from a penalty on 23 minutes.

Harry Davis was dispossessed by Tyrone Barnett and pulled the frontman's shirt. Davis was booked and Barnett sent keeper Chris Neal the wrong way from the spot.

Fylde continued to move the ball well but could create no more clear opportunities before half-time, though just three minutes after the break Charman's flick found the hands of keeper Dale Eve from Barrett's cross.

And Fylde's possession-based football paid off with an equaliser on 54 minutes, when Whitehead worked space for a shot, which deflected past Eve off a Hereford leg.

Barnett was hopeful of a second when he seized on a mistake in the Fylde defence but Neal sprang across his line to save at point-blank range.

But the game took a turn for the worse for the Coasters when Barrett, who had been booked just before half-time, saw a second yellow become a red when he kicked the ball away after fouling out wide.

The sucker punch quickly followed as a Jared Hodgkiss cross from the right was headed into the bottom corner by Orrin Pendley.

Fylde almost levelled the scores again in the dying minutes but Weston headed just wide from Joe Rowley's clip to the back post.

One win in six league games has seen Fylde slip to 10th, though still just three points behind second-placed Darlington with a game in hand.

Hereford: Eve, Hodgkiss, Evans, Haines, Amadi-Holloway, Pinchard, Storey, Hanson, Pendley, Barnett (Caton 87), Holmes (Thompson-Syers 56); Not used: Tyler, Derricott, Campbell.

