Here's the Tangerines' head-to-head record (in all competitions, over their last ten games) against every side they'll face in the league next season, ranked from worst to best. Three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss...

1. Shrewsbury Town Won 0. Lost 7. Drawn 3: 3 Points

2. Burton Albion Won 1. Lost 3. Drawn 0: 4 Points (Only played four times)

3. AFC Wimbledon Won 2. Lost 1. Drawn 1: 7 Points (Only played four times)

4. Bury Won 2. Lost 5. Drawn 3: 9 Points

