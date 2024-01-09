One player that departed Blackpool this summer is on to his third club after leaving Bloomfield Road in May.

Harvey Hughes, who joined from Pompey in July 2022, was released by the Seasiders this summer, and has now moved on to another club in senior football.

The left-back joined on a one-year contract and played for the Development team in the Central League, however his deal was not extended, and he was free to leave. Hughes landed on his feet after his release by joining Lewes in the Isthmian Premier Division in August, and then went on to play for AFC Totton in the Southern League Premier. He is on the move again and has joined Dorchester Town, who are in the same division as Totton.

He was named amongst the substitutes in his first-match and marked his debut with a goal, scoring a 25-yard free-kick in the 85th minute after coming on in the 53rd. His goal could not give Dorchster the win however, and they lost 4-2 to Hungerford Town and remain third from bottom.

Commenting on Hughes' arrival, first-team manager Ben Killick said to the Dorset Echo: "I am pleased to have Harvey on board as he provides us with another left-sided player.

"He is young and dynamic with a great left foot and I feel he is another good acquisition."

