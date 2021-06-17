Harry Maguire: I'm ready to face Scotland in Euros

The 28-year-old centre-back is an established part of Gareth Southgate's side, having played a key role in the Three Lions' unforgettable run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

But Maguire's availability for this summer's Euros has been in doubt since sustaining a high ankle sprain on May 9 after Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi landed awkwardly on him.

Harry Maguire has been back in full training since last week

The defender missed the rest of Manchester United's season, including sitting out the Europa League final, and was not ready for Sunday's Group D win against Croatia.

Maguire has been progressing ahead of schedule, though, and last week returned to full training, putting him in contention for Friday's clash against bitter rivals Scotland

"I feel good, I've been training now," the centre-back said. "Obviously the injury was a setback club football wise.

"Internationally I wanted to come into this with a lot of games under my belt with full fitness, but I feel good. I'm back available, been training and I'm looking forward to it."

Asked if he was desperate to start on Friday, he said: "Yeah definitely. Obviously it's a big game. I've done a few sessions now and feel like my fitness is there, so, like I say, I'm available for the game."

Maguire feared missing the Europa League final and Euros as soon as the injury occurred, but the focus soon turned to strengthening the ankle after the "freak accident".

"It's about building the confidence every day, and the only way you can do that is by training and playing games," he said.

"You can do as many rehab sessions as you like, but when you're not playing that competitive football you can't build that confidence, especially when it's an ankle or knee injury.

"So it's just about more training sessions and games in training, games whenever they come and the confidence will keep going.

"I'm sure it will niggle me for a few weeks and months. I haven't had one before, but from speaking to players and physios, I'm sure it will be niggling.

"But as long as it's stable and the pain is bearable then I'm sure I'll be fine."