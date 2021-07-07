Harry Kane: Time for the talking to stop on day of destiny for England

The Three Lions host Denmark in Wednesday's semi-final, with 60,000 fans due at Wembley and the expectation of a nation on their shoulders.

England have never reached the final of a European Championship and Kane knows actions speak louder than words as they bid to earn their place alongside Italy in Sunday's showpiece.

Harry Kane in England's final training session at St George's Park before heading south for Wednesday's semi-final

"It's a chance to go out there and prove it, we can talk as much as we want but the bottom line is we have to go out there and perform," said the striker.

"We can go and be free, enjoy it, but have a real focus on trying to get through to the final.

"Whenever you are an England player stepping out into a major tournament every game is a high-pressure situation.

"I spoke after the Germany game about the pressure that was on us as a team to perform. We came through that well and, the further you go, we were expected to win the Ukraine game.

"But you still have to go out there and perform under that pressure. It's part and parcel of major tournament football.

"A lot of us have been dealing with it at club level, Champions League finals, cup finals, so the squad is more experienced than what it was in 2018.

"It's about performing on the matchdays, there's a lot of talk going into this semi-final and it's a chance for us to go one step further than we did in Russia in 2018."

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen has said Denmark believe they know how to silence Kane, who scored twice in the 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine.

But the 27-year-old feels he cannot be stopped if he is on top of his game.

He said: "To be honest, probably not. My game understanding in terms of what I need to do to not just help myself but the team is probably at its best in my career so far.

"It is not a problem. If you try and stop me then that's OK because you have got other players who are just as good, who are going to cause problems.

"It is not the case where you stop me and you stop us as a team, we have plenty of threats, plenty of options, plenty of different ways of playing.

"I feel like when I am playing at my best I can score goals or provide assists against anyone."