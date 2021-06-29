Harry Kane: England fans won't worry about performance as long as we keep winning
Harry Kane believes England supporters would be happy to see the Three Lions win every game on penalties if it led to Euro 2020 glory, as he called on his team-mates to "break the mould" against Germany.
Kane has yet to find the back of the net, with Raheem Sterling scoring the only two goals England managed in Group D.
There have been more entertaining teams so far at the Euros, with Spain's 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia on Monday evening among the highlights.
But Kane feels there would be no complaints if England went the whole way to the Wembley final on July with a string of pragmatic performances.
"I don't think there'll be any England fan disappointed if we end up winning every game 1-0 or winning every game on penalties without scoring another goal and we ended up lifting the trophy in a couple of weeks," he said.
"We want to win games, of course, we'd love to play amazing football and then win every game scoring three or four goals - but we know that's not always (going to be) the case.
"It's been great that we've kept three clean sheets, that's great for the whole team in general, to have that going forward because we're going to need to continue that if we want to go all the way.
"Obviously a different opposition poses a different threat, different strengths and weaknesses, and hopefully we can go out there and exploit a few of theirs - and if we can score a few goals, then great."
