Gossip: French move for Fellaini?

Friday’s football rumours claim Belgian midfielder could leave Manchester United.....
Le10Sport: Paris St Germain have opened talks with Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract next summer.
AS: Mesut Ozil wants 370,000 euros a week to join Barcelona in January; manager Arsene Wenger is willing to let him leave provided he doesn’t join Manchester United next summer.
ESPN: Juan Mata wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
Canal+: Eden Hazard will wait until the end of the season to review his position at Chelsea.
Daily Mail: Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has turned down an approach from West Bromwich Albion.
Daily Mirror: Crystal Palace will rival the Hammers in a January move for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.
The Sun: Defender Eliaquim Mangala has admitted he could leave Manchester City in January.
ESPN: Former England defender Sol Campbell has said he would be interested in becoming the USA’s head coach.
