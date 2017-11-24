Gossip: French move for Fellaini?

Friday’s football rumours claim Belgian midfielder could leave Manchester United.....

Le10Sport: Paris St Germain have opened talks with Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract next summer.

AS: Mesut Ozil wants 370,000 euros a week to join Barcelona in January; manager Arsene Wenger is willing to let him leave provided he doesn’t join Manchester United next summer.

ESPN: Juan Mata wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Canal+: Eden Hazard will wait until the end of the season to review his position at Chelsea.

Daily Mail: Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has turned down an approach from West Bromwich Albion.

Daily Mirror: Crystal Palace will rival the Hammers in a January move for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.

The Sun: Defender Eliaquim Mangala has admitted he could leave Manchester City in January.

ESPN: Former England defender Sol Campbell has said he would be interested in becoming the USA’s head coach.