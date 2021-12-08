Goalkeeper Alex Cairns proud to be Fleetwood number one for EFL appearances

Cairns wrote himself into the history books as he made his 217th EFL appearance for the Cod Army.

It broke the previous record held by forward Ash Hunter, now at Salford City, then Cairns added a 218th appearance in Tuesday's win over Bolton Wanderers.

Alex Cairns made his 218th league appearance for Fleetwood in the victory over Bolton Wanderers

Yorkshireman Cairns, 28, is now in his sixth season at Highbury, having quickly established himself as first- choice keeper after his move from Rotherham United.

Cairns kept 34 clean sheets in his first two seasons but it has not all been plain sailing, particualrly in the last 18 months.

He was stripped of his starting spot and his No.1 squad number but has since fought back.

Cairns said: “It’s nice, it’s really nice. “I’ve had bumps along the road but any journey is like that.

“It’s definitely something I’ve been looking forward to achieving.

“It’s a big milestone for me and my family.

“When I came to Fleetwood, they took me in and I’m enjoying my career here. Long may that continue.

“I’ve had my confidence reinstalled in me and I’m back to my normal way.

“It’s the elite mentality you have to have, no matter what level you are playing at.”

It’s seven years since Cairns lost his teenage brother in a car accident and he added: “I’m lucky and unlucky that I have had past experiences in my life that mean I know I’m ready for anything and I know I can deal with anything.

“Anything that gets thrown my way, whether it is good news or bad, I know I can stay level-headed throughout it.”