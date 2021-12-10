Ged Garner: Fleetwood can build momentum and climb out of danger

READ MORE: More to come from Fleetwood goal hero Biggins says boss Crainey.

The 3-0 Highbury win over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday has filled the Cod Army with confidence going into their clash with the Gills, who sit a place below them in the relegation zone.

It was Town’s first win in nine games in League One and first in 12 in all competitions.

Ged Garner scored his eighth goal of the season against Bolton on Tuesday

And with a hectic schedule coming up over Christmas, Garner hopes Town can kickstart their season and climb away from danger.

The striker, who scored the opener against Bolton, said: “It was just what we needed. We had been unlucky in the last few weeks, with the results and a few things going against us, but we’re just happy to win and hopefully we’ll get some form going.

“Momentum is a big thing in football. As soon as you get one win, it takes you on to the next one.

“Especially with all the games around Christmas, if you can get a win hopefully you can then build on it.

“If you can put a few wins together over Christmas, that can really shoot you up the table.”

The importance of Town’s next three games, all against fellow bottom-six sides, is not lost on Garner, who has eight goals for the season and two in his last three games.

The 23-year-old wants Town to start looking up the table rather than over their shoulder.

He said: “Every game is significant. There are three points up for grabs and at the minute I think we really need them.

“Saturday is a big game, a six-pointer. After the win, we need to go into the game with confidence to get the three points.

“The aim is always to look above and see who we can overtake to get out of the bottom four.

“I feel we have a good team. We have been unlucky over the last few weeks but hopefully we can keep pushing up the table.

“I’m greedy. I want more goals and assists, especially assists – the one in midweek was my first of the season.

“I should have more, really. First of all, I’m a striker, so most importantly I want goals.

“But I’m always looking to chip in with assists because I’m not just a box player – I look to come deep, get on the ball and create myself.

“I’m on seven goals in the league, so I’d be disappointed if I wasn’t in double figures come the end of the season.

“At the start of the season I was thinking I definitely wanted double figures and I’m heading towards that.”