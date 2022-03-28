Gazette analysis: Fleetwood Town must beat others around them to survive in League One

The Cod Army play their final eight games next month, starting away to bottom club Crewe Alexandra.

The game comes after Town drew with second-bottom Doncaster Rovers last time out.

That 0-0 at Highbury was not the worst result as it left a point between Fleetwood and the bottom four, with other results on the day going their way.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Callum Camps is among the senior players out to help Fleetwood Town over the line.

Rather than being outside the drop zone on goal difference, they are a point clear but with a better goal difference than all the teams below them and at least one game in hand.

There are no further chances to rest and regroup for Fleetwood following this international break and they have two key pairs of games on the horizon.

Having faced promotion-chasing Portsmouth, Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and MK Dons in six of their last nine games, it is fair to say it has been a tough run of fixtures for Stephen Crainey’s men.

Having just played relegation-threatened Doncaster, with Crewe up next and Lincoln City – who are two places above Town – to come, it is now time to cash in if they can.

Fleetwood must begin picking up points now if they are to keep their head above water.

Town were not expected to pick up points against teams fighting at the other end of the table, but they must start putting expectations on themselves when facing the clubs around them.

They must also use home advantage as their visit to Crewe is followed by three games on the Fylde coast.

In recent weeks, both head coach Crainey and stricken club captain Jordan Rossiter have issued rallying cries for the supporters to continue backing their team and they could make the difference in the final few games of the season.

After that flurry of home games comes another crucial double-header against relegation rivals Gillingham (away) and Wimbledon (home).

Either of those games could decide Fleetwood’s fate and the results will undoubtedly have huge consequences.

Points picked up from the upcoming clashes with those around them are a massive bonus and, if the 1-0 win over table-topping Rotherham United is anything to go by, you would be foolish to write off Crainey’s men, though Fleetwood have not won in 13 games since.

Their season certainly will not be ending early, whereas two of their remaining opponents, Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers, look resigned to mid-table and so could potentially try some experimentation and rotation against Fleetwood.

Head coach Crainey and the players who have addressed the media lately have said all the right things and do seem up for the fight.

The fixture list has not been unkind, although the coming month is a busy one, and it is now down to the players to deliver on the pitch and pick up some priceless points.

Two wins at the stage, even with another six games to be played, could well be enough to see Town safely into League One for next season.