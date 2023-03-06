​Gate fall to defeat to Didsbury

Squires Gate v West Didsbury & Chorlton. Photo: Ian Moore

​Nathan Pennington was forced into action inside the first four minutes, making a clever stop at his near post to keep out a well struck volley.

Gate thought they had taken the lead on 10 minutes as Alex Welsh stabbed home after a brilliant free kick delivery by Ryan Riley, but it was ruled out for offside.

West Didsbury managed to get on top though, and after hitting a couple of efforts off target, they took the lead on 18 minutes.

The visitors countered from a Gate free kick with a low ball across goal from the right bundled in at the back post by Elliott.

Ryan Riley clipped a free kick into the arms of the West keeper before a brilliant last ditch tackle denied Nathan Cliffe a clear run at goal after an excellent ball in behind by Rowan Chambers.

The visitors started the second half the stronger side and were denied a second goal by the top of the bar and then a vital block by AlexWelsh.

They took advantage of their control though on 57 minutes, with Elliott heading in at the back post from a corner to double West’s lead.

Gate pulled one back on 68 minutes when Theo Ball latched onto a long ball in behind, with his effort taking a knick off the keeper but Rowan Chambers did well to follow it in and smash in from close range.

Just as it looked like Gate were back in it, the visitors restored their two-goal advantage just two minutes later. A brilliant long ball in behind the Gate defence found Mathews, who clinically found the bottom corner.