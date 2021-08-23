Fylde Women make it two wins out of two with Faye McCoy hat-trick

Fylde twice came from behind before McCoy struck the winner from Laura Merrin’s cross in the third minute of stoppage time.

The visitors made a bright start but it was Stoke, playing their first game of the season, who took the lead on 16 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations for Fylde Women's hat-tricke hero Faye McCoy

Jodie Redgrave, two-goal hero of Fylde’s 4-0 opening-day win over West Brom, won a free-kick just before the half-hour but McCoy’s effort was saved.

There was no denying the striker on 32 minutes, though, as she headed a cross firmly beyond the keeper.

It remained 1-1 until half-time but Stoke were back in front 10 minutes after the restart, firing home as the ball ran loose in the area from a free-kick.

McCoy equalised for the second time from the penalty spot on 66 minutes after Emily Hollinshead’s shot struck an arm.

Hollinshead nearly found the net herself, shooting wide after a strong run, while Amy Hughes twice went close for Fylde before McCoy’s clincher.

Fylde return to action tomorrow in a Lancashire derby against Burnley at Mill Farm (7.45pm).

The Clarets won their opening game but crashed 4-1 at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.