Fylde Women make it two wins out of two with Faye McCoy hat-trick
Fylde Women are setting the early pace in the FA National League northern premier league after Faye McCoy’s hat-trick sealed a 3-2 win at Stoke.
Fylde twice came from behind before McCoy struck the winner from Laura Merrin’s cross in the third minute of stoppage time.
The visitors made a bright start but it was Stoke, playing their first game of the season, who took the lead on 16 minutes.
Jodie Redgrave, two-goal hero of Fylde’s 4-0 opening-day win over West Brom, won a free-kick just before the half-hour but McCoy’s effort was saved.
There was no denying the striker on 32 minutes, though, as she headed a cross firmly beyond the keeper.
It remained 1-1 until half-time but Stoke were back in front 10 minutes after the restart, firing home as the ball ran loose in the area from a free-kick.
McCoy equalised for the second time from the penalty spot on 66 minutes after Emily Hollinshead’s shot struck an arm.
Hollinshead nearly found the net herself, shooting wide after a strong run, while Amy Hughes twice went close for Fylde before McCoy’s clincher.
Fylde return to action tomorrow in a Lancashire derby against Burnley at Mill Farm (7.45pm).
The Clarets won their opening game but crashed 4-1 at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Fylde: Keating, Taylor, Forster, Fuller, Holbrook, Hollinshead, Merrin, Redgrave, Fryer, Hughes, McCoy. Subs: Smith, Young, Rowe, Bartley, Abbott.