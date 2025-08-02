​Fylde upset by late City salvo in pre-season clash

Match action from AFC Fylde's pre-season game against Lancaster (photo: Steve McLellan)

​AFC Fylde closed out their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 defeat away to Lancaster City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A Charlie Jolley penalty set Fylde on their way, but two goals in two second-half minutes from Jim Craig meant Fylde head into the opening day on the back of a defeat.

Jolley almost opened the scoring inside the first two minutes after getting to the byline, but his effort was well charged down by the Lancaster 'keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 12 minutes on the clock, the hosts almost took the lead after winning the ball high up the pitch, but Zac Jones made a smart stop to keep the score goalless.

a

As the game hit the half-hour mark, Fylde found the breakthrough. Taelor O'Kane was aggressive in midfield to win back possession before setting Charlie Jolley away, who was brought down in the penalty area.

Jolley stepped up from the spot and slotted past Brad Kelly from 12 yards to break the deadlock at the Giant Axe.

The forward had a chance on the stroke of half time to double Fylde's advantage and add his second of the afternoon, but his chipped effort struck the top of the bar and stayed out of the Lancaster goal as Craig Mahon's side went in 1-0 at the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde started slowly in the second 45 but grew into the half as time went on.

Mahon made four changes on the hour mark with Danny Ormerod, Jon Ustabasi, Ben Jackson, and Alex Healy-Byrne all introduced.

The Coasters almost had their second goal of the afternoon soon after as McFayden flashed a ball across the face of goal, which Taelor O'Kane was inches away from connecting with, before Healy-Byrne's effort flew just over the bar.

Fylde were made to rue their missed opportunities with little over 15 minutes to play as Jim Craig slotted in an equaliser for the hosts.

Moments later, the Dolly Blues had completed their turnaround with Craig once again on the scoresheet as Lancaster held on for the win.