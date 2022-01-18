Fylde midfielder Liam Nolan loaned to relegation battlers Telford
AFC Fylde midfielder Liam Nolan has joined National League North rivals AFC Telford United on loan for the rest of the season.
The 27-year-old Liverpudlian, who joined the Coasters 15 months ago, has managed nine appearances so far this season.
Fylde manager Jim Bentley said: “With the signing of Danny Whitehead and the midfielders we already have in the squad, we thought it would be best if Liam goes and plays regular football at AFC Telford United.
“He’s a great lad, who works hard and is liked by everyone at the club. We wish him and Telford well during his loan spell.”
Nolan, who has EFL experience with Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley, swaps a promotion quest for a relegation battle, with Telford currently five points adrift at the bottom.
The Bucks could do Fylde a favour on Tuesday night when they visit second-placed Gateshead.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here