Fylde midfielder Liam Nolan loaned to relegation battlers Telford

The 27-year-old Liverpudlian, who joined the Coasters 15 months ago, has managed nine appearances so far this season.

Fylde manager Jim Bentley said: “With the signing of Danny Whitehead and the midfielders we already have in the squad, we thought it would be best if Liam goes and plays regular football at AFC Telford United.

Liam Nolan has swapped a promotion quest for a relegation scrap Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

“He’s a great lad, who works hard and is liked by everyone at the club. We wish him and Telford well during his loan spell.”

Nolan, who has EFL experience with Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley, swaps a promotion quest for a relegation battle, with Telford currently five points adrift at the bottom.

The Bucks could do Fylde a favour on Tuesday night when they visit second-placed Gateshead.