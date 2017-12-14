Fylde coast youth football round-up: Blackpool and District League and YMCA

Blackpool and District Youth Football League players braved the icy weather for league games, while development games for Under-7s and U11s showed how much these players are progressing.

The U13 division saw a convincing 8-3 win for second-placed Blackpool Rangers Tangerines over Wyre Juniors to keep up the pressure on leaders Kirkham Reds.

Wyre took the lead but after sustained pressure Zico Allen scored the first of his six goal. Brandon Taube scored Rangers’ other two, while Wyre never gave up and their good football was rewarded with another two goals.

Table-toppers Kirkham Reds were away to third-placed Poulton Town and won a very close encounter 3-2.

Kobe Moore and Sean Davies-Ward were on target for Poulton, while Tom Watmough and Theo Cunliffe (2) won it for the Reds. Kirkham’s man of the match was Daniel Rawcliffe.

St Annes Diamonds claimed their second win of the season 3-1 at home to Warton Typhoons

In the U14 division, Poulton hosted FC Rangers Blues. These teams were very well matched and Poulton eventually ran out winners 6-5 thanks to a brace from Tom Gut and goals from Will Hooper, Aaron Pope, Conna Smith and Theo Mihell. The win lifts Poulton to third, level with the Blues.

Kirkham Blues managed a 4-2 win over Squires Gate Titans, though Squires Gate Reds proved too strong for Thornton Cleveleys Whites, winning 4-1. The Thornton goal was a great strike by George Wincott.

Foxhall Hoops proved too strong for FC Rangers in the U18 division, winning 12-2. FC Rangers held out for some time before the first goal but were often beaten by the quick breaks from Foxhall. Kieran Guest and Zac Leo scored for Rangers.

YMCA Under-11 Blacks eventually emerged comfortable 6-0 winners over Fleetwood Town Juniors in a Pre-Christmas Cup group game to clinch a place in Saturday’s finals day.

YMCA led 1-0 after an even first half at Seafield Road, then took the initiative in the second as they enjoyed much more possession.

The impressive Felix Twitchet claimed a hat-trick and Tom Woodington netted twice, with Ben Fitzjohn also on target in a fine team performance.

YMCA Oranges also clinched a place on finals day with a 3-1 victory over neighbours St Annes Greens.

In an even first half, YMCA opened the scoring through Dan Brimble, who controlled the ball from a goal-kick and fired home from the edge of the penalty area.

YMCA doubled their lead when the outstanding Noah Nicholson netted from close range. St Annes pulled a goal back before half-time with a penalty for handball.

It remained close in the second half but Harvey Barber sealed the victory after his initial shot had been saved. Oli Mason was notable in a hard-working YMCA display.

In the U12 tournament, YMCA were 9-0 winners over Layton Juniors in difficult conditions at Moor Park.

Early goals by Dom Healey and Ali Ruma put them in control as YMCA dominated possession.

Luke Doherty fired a superb long-range free- kick into the top corner before Finley Hornby, Hazem Abuzguia and Ali Ruman, with a fine solo goal, made it 6-0 at half-time.

The blizzard stopped early in the second half but the goals kept coming as Ruman and Doherty both completed hat-tricks.

|Hard-working Reece Henderson’s two superb long-range goals completed an emphatic win. George Winstanley impressed and a tougher test awaits against Poulton in the next round.