Fylde coast girls help county teams to National Cup victories

The Under-16s defeated South Yorkshire 5-0 and the U14s overcame Cleveland 9-0.

The Fylde coast is well represented in both Red Rose sides, and Holly Tickle of Carr Hill High School, Kirkham, was vice-captain of the Under-14s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire Under-14s Girls' team

The second round ties will also be on home turf next month, when the U16s face Oxfordshire and the U14s take on South Yorkshire.

Scorers for the U16s were Charlie Chadwick (2), Lou Lou Newton (2) and Natasha Dale.

Finding the net for the U14s were Brooke Mulholland (4), Honey Harrison (2), Bethany Mason, Scarlett Leary and Lily Metcalf.