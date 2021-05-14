Fylde coast girls help county teams to National Cup victories
The Lancashire County Under-16s and U14s girls’ football teams were convincing winners of their first round ties in the English Schools’ FA National Cup at Poolfoot Farm in Thornton.
The Under-16s defeated South Yorkshire 5-0 and the U14s overcame Cleveland 9-0.
The Fylde coast is well represented in both Red Rose sides, and Holly Tickle of Carr Hill High School, Kirkham, was vice-captain of the Under-14s.
The second round ties will also be on home turf next month, when the U16s face Oxfordshire and the U14s take on South Yorkshire.
Scorers for the U16s were Charlie Chadwick (2), Lou Lou Newton (2) and Natasha Dale.
Finding the net for the U14s were Brooke Mulholland (4), Honey Harrison (2), Bethany Mason, Scarlett Leary and Lily Metcalf.
