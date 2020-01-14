Fylde coast amateur football: Thrilling win for Lytham Town, Anchy Belle Vue Rangers cause cup shock

Lytham Town kept up the pressure on the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division leaders with a thrilling win.

Ross Ainsworth bagged a hat-trick as they came from two goals down to win 5-3 at Hurst Green.

Danny Mort and Gary Knight scored within a minute of each other to give the home side the perfect start.

Ainsworth reduced the deficit on 20 minutes and added a second 10 minutes before the interval to pull it back to 2-2.

Tom Bell scored at the start of the second half to put Lytham in the lead for the first time, and from this point, they never looked back.

Ainsworth notched his third on the hour before Mark Fiddler got in on the act 10 minutes from time.

The win leaves Lytham second in the table, a point adrift of leaders Fulwood Amateurs who have played a game more.

Blackpool Wren Rovers secured a 1-0 win at Burscough Richmond courtesy of Oliver Crolla’s second-half strike.

Thornton Cleveleys also grabbed an impressive win, seeing off Southport Hesketh 3-0.

Oliver Wilkinson scored the opener on 12 minutes before Adam Heaney scored a second-half double.

Poulton’s trip to Whitehaven was postponed.

In the First Division, meanwhile, Wyre Villa climbed up to third place in the table with a 2-0 win against Stoneclough.

Josh Winder handed them the lead after 25 minutes before James Lawrenson made sure of the three points towards the death.

Freckleton were denied a win late on in their Second Division encounter against Rossendale.

Gary Basterfield had given them the lead from the penalty spot, only for a Tom Hulme strike to peg them back.

Freckleton took the lead for a second time courtesy of James Corbett’s strike on 75 minutes, but Rossendale had the last laugh as Hulme hit his second of the game to level four minutes from time.

SATURDAY'S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Blackpool Wren Rovers v Vickerstown

Fulwood Amateurs v Southport Hesketh

Hurst Green v Poulton

Lytham Town v Euxton Villa

Slyne with Hest v Coppull United

Tempest United v CMB

Thornton Cleveleys v Whitehaven

Turton v Burscough Richmond

Division One: Wyre Villa v Hawcoat Park

Division Two: Freckleton v Furness Rovers

The weekend’s Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance schedule was weather-affected as heavy rain in the early hours affected several pitches.

Gledhill Cup action quarter-final saw Anchy Belle Vue Rangers pull off another shock result in holding Premier Division side FY United to a 1-1 draw.

They then went on to win the penalty shootout 4-3 and, with them having progressed to the semi-finals, this season could be the year of the underdog.

In the Premier Division, New Albert ran out 8-1 winners against Exceptional Kitchens.

Their opponents were reduced to 10 men early on when Luke Noble was brought down by the last man while through on goal.

Exceptional Kitchens struggled after that dismissal with Kyle Hendry scoring a consolation goal.

At the other end, Noble (3), Lee Grundy (2), Karl McLeod (2) and a rare goal from club captain Liam Dowell gave New Albert the points.

Division one saw Layton Seniors take on Cleveleys Town in a much anticipated match where both sides gave it their all.

Layton had led 3-1 at half-time but words of wisdom from Cleveleys boss Ryan Willets saw them score two goals to get on level terms.

Nevertheless, Layton were able to re-organise themselves and take control of the game as they eventually ran out 7-3 winners.

Salon One took on Newton Arms in what was another high-scoring game.

That saw Salon One come on top, 7-4, to make it a three-horse race for the title between themselves, Layton and Bloomfield.

As for division two, FC Fleetwood extended their lead at the top of the table thanks to a 6-0 victory against Blackpool Elite.

The goals were shared around as Stuart Mellor scored twice with Adam Sumner, Liam Wynn, Danny Wallbank and Kevin Morris also finding the net.

Little Black Pug must have had one eye on their approaching Gledhill Cup quarter-final as they went down 4-3 in their match against New Philly.

Little Black Pug will be hoping to bounce back when they take on Bloomfield next weekend.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: FY United v Exceptional Kitchens, Ma Kelly’s Showboat v Sandcastle Care

Division One: 21st Century Windows v Appletree Finance, Belle Vue, AFC Lane Ends Blackpool, Cleveleys Town v AFC Jacinta

Division Two: Blackpool Elite v Clarence, FC Fleetwood v Highlands, Foxhall v Anchy Belle Vue Rantgers, Marshall Court v Freckleton, New Philly v FC Rangers