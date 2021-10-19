Fylde coast amateur football: Thornton Cleveleys win Richardson Cup derby, Highfield Social triumph in top Alliance clash

Thornton Cleveleys won the derby tie against Poulton 4-1, despite trailing at half-time to a Max Landless goal.

Billy Dollin levelled for the hosts within a minute of the restart and went on to net a hat-trick, with Dom Lawson making it 2-1 on the hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from the Sunday Alliance encounter between West Coast Sports and Re Italiani

Blackpool Wren Rovers won on penalties at Fulwood Amateurs afer a 1-1 draw.

Robbie Hulme gave Wrens the lead early in the second half, and although the hosts drew level, Blackpool won the shootout 4-2.

Lytham Town bowed out, however, losing to the only goal at Burscough Richmond, who host second-placed Thornton Cleveleys when league action resumes this weekend.

Freckleton played a division two match on Saturday but lost 4-0 at Burnley United, all of the goals coming during the first half.

Last season’s top two in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance clashed in the premier division and it was Highfield Social who maintained their 100 per cent start with a 4-0 home win over JD Blackpool South, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Despite the scoreline, this game could have gone either way as both sides missed plenty of chances.

The win lifts Highfield into second place after three straight wins, three points behind Fleetwood FC.

Sencat are three points clear at the top of division one after a 5-0 victory in their top versus bottom match at Number Three.

Re Italiani won 5-3 at West Coast Sports to move above them into third place, while Little Black Pug are fifth after a narrow 2-1 home win over Blackpool Town.

FC Albion had won only one of their four but shocked Ciao Ciao 8-3, while A&P Autos won 2-1 at Unity Rangers.

Marton Athletic bounced back from their first defeat in division 2A to climb to the top with a 3-1 win at second-bottom Highfield.

The other game saw third-placed AFC Broadwaters halt Spen Dyke’s winning start with a 4-1 home victory.

Thornton Wanderers went a point clear at the top of 2B after a 4-4 draw at fourth-placed Trilanco.

Hot on their heels in second spot are Fylde Coast Football, who put second-bottom AFC Thornton to the sword 15-0.

Making it 32 goals in three games in this division were AFC Lytham, with their 7-2 home success against bottom club AFC Cleveleys.