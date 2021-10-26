Fylde coast amateur football: Thornton Cleveleys' dramatic West Lancs success, historic Alliance win for Highfield Social

Visitors Thornton were 2-0 up at half-time courtesy of Dom Lawson and Lewis Walmsley.

Burscough battled back and pulled level 10 minutes from time, only for Walmsley’s second to seal the points.

Euxton still lead the premier division on goal difference but Thornton have a game in hand and the top two are eight points clear.

Thornton were the only Fylde coast winners in the top flight as Blackpool Wren Rovers played out a 3-3 draw at CMB, where Jack Arrowsmith’s hat-trick for Wrens cancelled out one by Dylan Winstanley.

Wrens drop a spot, replaced in third by Vickerstown after their 3-2 home win over mid-table Lytham Town, for whom Tom Pickervance (penalty) and Andrew Pearson scored.

Poulton lost 4-1 at home to Coppull United, with George Byrne’s penalty a late consolation, and fall into the bottom two.

Wyre Villa crushed Millom 6-1 to climb to fourth in division one.

Two goals up after eight minutes, Wyre added four more in the second half.

Oliver Evans and Nicholas Hepple both scored twice, with Adam Stammers and Dion Holden also on target.

Aaron Fleming also scored at the double for Freckleton in their 4-4 home draw with Charnock Richard Reserves in division two.

Jack Williams and Jack Hayton added the others.

It looks as though many Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance clubs had pre-planned their celebrations of the Seasiders’ derby win, with only 10 fixtures taking place the following morning, writes Mark Campbell.

Highfield Social and Mavricks became the first adult teams to use the new pitches at Common Edge.

Highfield’s 4-0 win maintained their 100 per cent start and sent them top of the premier division on goal difference from Fleetwood.

Third-placed Ardwick are five points off the pace after a 3-2 home defeat by Foxhall.

A 3-2 home win over Blackpool Town was Number 3’s first of the season and lifted them off the bottom of division one.

Armfield and West Coast Sports both missed a chance to pull level with leaders Sencat as their clash ended 4-4.

Fleetwood Gym lead 2A after their 2-1 win over previous top dogs Marton Athletic Red.

Up to second are AFC Broadwater after a 6-2 win over 21st Century Windows.

Spen Dyke are fourth after a 3-2 win at Clifton Rangers.

Division 2B’s top two had 7-0 wins as leaders Thornton Wanderers beat AFC Cleveleys to stay a point clear of Fylde Coast Sports, who made light work of Freckleton.