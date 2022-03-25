Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland stopper was prepared to wait for Fleetwood Town chance

Arriving from Burton Albion on a deal until the end of the season, the 25-year-old came to Highbury with good pedigree.

A former Republic of Ireland U21 and senior international, the former Manchester United man was not one to just sit about on the bench.

He had tough competition in seasoned Highbury veteran Alex Cairns but he has since dislodged his fellow stopper to be given the chance in the starting XI.

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara clears his lines on his debut at former club Burton Albion.

It took about six weeks for him to get his opportunity and it came against his former club Burton, where Town let a two goal lead slip to fall to defeat at the Pirelli Stadium.

A controversial 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers followed before the Irishman kept his first clean sheet in the 0-0 draw against Doncaster Rovers last Saturday.

It was the first clean sheet for Stephen Crainey’s men since their last victory, a 1-0 win over league leaders Rotherham United on January 15.

O’Hara was aware of the challenges ahead of him before moving to Highbury and feels they have spurred him on.

He said: “I came in and I knew I'd have to be patient to get my opportunity in the team.

"I was excited to come into this football club, I know what it's all about. I'm delighted to finally get my opportunity.

“Cairnsy has played a hell of a lot of games for this club. He's a very good goalkeeper and an experienced goalkeeper.

"He's been great since I've come in. We've got a great unit, always working together and pushing each other. We all want the same thing at the end of the day. We all want to win football games.

“We like to push each other in training every day and we have high standards. At the end of the day we are teammates and we want to see the team winning games of football, whether that be with me playing or Cairnsy. We try to get the best out of each other every day.”