Former Blackpool star Charlie Adam confirms exit from Stoke City

Former Blackpool star Charlie Adam has confirmed he will be leaving Stoke at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder announced the news on his Twitter account, adding that he was exploring "a number of opportunities".

Adam's social media post read: "Following talks with the manager today it's with a heavy heart I can confirm I will be leaving Stoke City after seven unbelievable years at the club.

"During my time we've enjoyed some incredible highs, most notably finishing a club-record ninth in the Premier League three years running. There were also countless memorable goals and wins along the way.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the club for all they have done for me, especially the supporters - you make the club special. I look forward to saying goodbye properly to you all on Sunday.

"Hopefully Stoke City will soon be where it belongs in the Premier League.

"As for the future, I'm ready for a fresh challenge and to be back playing regularly again at the highest level. I have a number of opportunities and am now looking forward to the next chapter of my career."

Veteran midfielder Darren Fletcher and goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard will also leave the bet365 Stadium this summer.

Adam spent three seasons with the Seasiders, playing an integral part in the club's historic promotion to the Premier League in 2010.

The Scot told The Gazette in March he'd be interested in a return to Blackpool in a coaching or managing capacity.

When asked if he could rule out a return to Bloomfield Road, Adam said: “No, absolutely not.

“Blackpool is where I felt I played my best football. If ever there was a manager’s capacity or a coaching capacity, you never know what the future brings.

“But ruling out a return? Absolutely not.

“Blackpool is close to my heart. I love the club and I hope one day there is an opportunity to return in any sort of capacity. We’ll see what the future brings.”