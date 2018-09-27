Football LIVE: Ex-Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo WILL return to Old Trafford

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo will be available to face former club Manchester United in the Champions League next month after being handed a one-match ban by UEFA.

The governing body have confirmed that 33-year-old ex-Real Madrid forward will be suspended for just a single game – next month’s clash with Young Boys – after its control, ethics and disciplinary board decided not to increase the automatic penalty after meeting on today.

A UEFA statement said: “The CEDB has decided to suspend the Juventus Football Club player Cristiano Ronaldo for one UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible.”

United host Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23.