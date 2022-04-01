Town continue to be plagued by injuries and their head coach has revealed it is likely to be the same side that drew with Doncaster Rovers before the international break that is called upon again.

They face another of their relegation rivals this week in Crewe, who are bottom of the table, having shared the points with Donny last time out.

It's a chance for Fleetwood to try and extend the gap between themselves and the bottom four.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town Head Coach Stephen Crainey.

There were a host of senior or regualr players on the bench two weeks ago, the likes of Tom Clarke, Joe Garner, Ged Garner, Callum Camps and Anthony Pilkington were all amongst the substitutes but it looks like the latter will not be invovled this week.

Crainey said: "I wish I could say our injury list is getting shorter but it's taken a little longer than what we had hoped for with some of the lads.

"It's looking like it's going to be the same squad that featured against Doncaster two weeks ago.

"A couple are making slight progress but it's going to come too soon for them I think.

"There are a couple back on the grass doing some light work, Dan Batty, Josh Harrop and Anthony Pilkingotn.

"They're not going to be ready for the weekend unfortunately but hopefully they will for the games after that. We will see how they progress daily."