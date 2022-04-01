Hayes played against Armenia, England and Portugal having played every minute of the last three Fleetwood Town games in League One.

"It was great, I loved it,” he said.

"It was an unbelievable feeling to be able to play for my country and get a goal. I was so happy when I scored, I just sprinted straight off to the corner and did a knee slide.

Fleetwood Town forward Cian Hayes against Doncaster Rovers.

"My parents came to all of the games, I saw them afterwards and spoke about how I'd done. They were at the opposite end of the pitch when I scored so it would have been a fair old run to get to them!

“I've been dying to score for Fleetwood for so long and it's annoying me a little bit that I still haven't got it but hopefully soon I will and after that I'll be able to get a few more.”

Hayes has been thrust into the first team this season like many other young players due to an ongoing injury crisis at the club but this campaign has already exceeded his expectations.

He is preparing to face Crewe Alexandra in League One on Saturday, 3pm, set to make his 20th appearance of the season – having played just twice in the two previous seasons.

He said: “I didn't expect it, I was really hopeful for it but I was coming into the season thinking of getting some appearances here and there and push to have something to build on for next season, I would have been really happy.

"The way the season has gone for me has been great, I've really loved it.

"The thoughts with going out on loan was that I wanted to do it as soon as the opportunity came.

"I want to push myself to be the best player I can be, as soon as I heard there was an opportunity to go out there and play mens football I had to take it straight away.

"Even if it didn't work for me I knew it would help me out a lot in the long run.”