Fleetwood Town's acting boss is putting plans in place to move up League One

The caretaker head coach has been speaking about how he wants to impact the Cod Army players during his time in charge.

Having stepped up from his role with the U23s, Crainey is backing Town’s players to show their quality and escape their present position.

Going into this afternoon’s game at Accrington Stanley, Town sit third-bottom of the table but with at least one game in hand on the four sides directly above them.

Fleetwood Town interim boss Stephen Crainey Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Crainey said: “We’ve got some real good footballers in this group and hopefully they can show that this Saturday.

“There is a really good work ethic within the group from last week and we need to take that into Saturday’s game.

“The structures in and out of possession, they’re taking the instructions on board and implementing them in the last two games.

“It’s all well and good sitting here and saying we’re playing good football and have good structures.

“At the end of the day you need to win football matches.

“Just giving them confidence, giving them belief, that’s what I’ve done since last Thursday.

Today’s game is one of Town’s shorter trips this season as they face a Stanley side sitting 14th in the table.

They have only won one of their last six in League One and go into the game after losing to Wigan Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

Crainey said: “They (Stanley boss John Coleman and assistant Jimmy Bell) have done a remarkable job there over the past few years, I have nothing but admiration for them.

“They’re a solid League One football club, like ourselves.

“It’s going to be a real ding-dong of an encounter but it’s one we’re really looking forward to.

“I take no notice of form, each game you need to earn the right to win football matches.

“We’re certainly going to have to do that at Accrington because they’re a really good team but we have players in our building that can hurt them.”