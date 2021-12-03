Fleetwood Town's acting boss has a message to get over

Crainey has recently stepped up from his U23 role to oversee the first team until a full-time successor to Simon Grayson is appointed.

He has an approach that he wants the players to adhere to – but admits that can change from week to week.

He said: “The U23 group know the philosophy I like, so it’s just getting that into the senior pros as well.

Stephen Crainey wants to get his ideas over to Fleetwood Town's senior players Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“Philosophies change regarding the opposition as well, you’re not going to play the exact same way against every opposition.

“They have different ways that they can counteract you themselves, it’s just about finding that balance.

“The players have been great since the first training (session) last Thursday, their application and attitude have been absolutely spot-on.

“Although we drew the game at Wimbledon I felt we deserved to win the game.

“We lost the game at Bolton and I felt we deserved to win that game as well.

“If they can maintain those high standards I’m sure we will win more games than we will lose.”

Town are back in action at Accrington Stanley tomorrow (3pm) and Crainey is preparing his side for a battle.

“Accrington are a really good side in League One,” he said.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game but we’ll want to go there with confidence and look to try and win the game.

“We know it’s going to be a real battle going there, we need to go and compete first and foremost.

“Hopefully our footballing ability can take over and we want to go there and get a positive result.

“It’s just trying to get the lads into that consistency – and it is tough – but us as coaches at first-team level just want to get that consistency, implement the right things and, hopefully, when you do that the results naturally take care of themselves.”