Fleetwood Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures announced

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson.

Town open their campaign by hosting Portsmouth on August 7, before travelling to beaten play-off finalists Lincoln City with another away game following shortly after, at newly relegated Sheffield Wednesday on the Tuesday night.

League Two champions Cheltenham Town are up next, with Plymouth Argyle rounding off the first month of the new campaign - although two Carabao Cup clashes will also be played in August.

The Carabao Cup draw will be made later today at 3:40pm.

League One's opening day fixtures in full.

The festive schedule has been relatively kind to the travelling Cod Army faithful, an away trip to Morecambe a week before Christmas day kicking it off.

Town host Shrewsbury Town on Boxing Day, with a short trip to Wigan Athletic on December 29 followed by opening up the new year at the Stadium of Light, with an away clash with Sunderland.

Fleetwood close out their season with three home games in their final five.

Accrington Stanley will be welcomed to Highbury, as will Oxford United one week later on April 15, Good Friday.

Gillingham will host the Cod Army on Easter Monday before AFC Wimbledon make the long journey to the Fylde coast.

Town's season is set to finish against Bolton Wanderers, away from home, on April 30.

The full fixture list is as follows, with those marked as international date subject to change if either side has respective international call ups:

August

Sat Aug 7 Portsmouth H

Wed Aug 11 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 14 Lincoln City A

Tue Aug 17 Sheffield Wednesday A

Sat Aug 21 Cheltenham Town H

Wed Aug 25 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 28 Plymouth Argyle A

September

Sat Sep 4 Wigan Athletic H International Date

Sat Sep 11 Rotherham United A

Sat Sep 18 Sunderland H

Wed Sep 22 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 25 Cambridge United A

Tue Sep 28 Milton Keynes Dons A

October

Sat Oct 2 Charlton Athletic H

Sat Oct 9 Accrington Stanley A International Date

Sat Oct 16 Crewe Alexandra H

Tue Oct 19 Burton Albion H

Sat Oct 23 Ipswich Town A

Wed Oct 27 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Oct 30 Wycombe Wanderers H

November

Sat Nov 6 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 13 Doncaster Rovers A International Date

Sat Nov 20 Morecambe H

Tue Nov 23 Oxford United A

Sat Nov 27 A.F.C. Wimbledon A

December

Sat Dec 4 Emirates FA Cup 2

Tue Dec 7 Bolton Wanderers H

Sat Dec 11 Gillingham H

Sat Dec 18 Morecambe A

Wed Dec 22 Carabao Cup Five

Sun Dec 26 Shrewsbury Town H

Wed Dec 29 Wigan Athletic A

January

Sat Jan 1 Sunderland A

Wed Jan 5 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 8 Plymouth Argyle H Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 12 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 15 Rotherham United H

Sat Jan 22 Charlton Athletic A

Sat Jan 29 Cambridge United H International Date

February

Sat Feb 5 Shrewsbury Town A Emirates FA Cup 4

Tue Feb 8 Milton Keynes Dons H

Sat Feb 12 Cheltenham Town A

Sat Feb 19 Lincoln City H

Tue Feb 22 Sheffield Wednesday H

Sat Feb 26 Portsmouth A

Sun Feb 27 Carabao Cup Final

March

Wed Mar 2 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 5 Ipswich Town H

Sat Mar 12 Burton Albion A

Sat Mar 19 Doncaster Rovers H Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 26 Wycombe Wanderers A International Date

April

Sat Apr 2 Crewe Alexandra A

Sat Apr 9 Accrington Stanley H

Fri Apr 15 Oxford United H

Sat Apr 16 Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Mon Apr 18 Gillingham A

Sat Apr 23 A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Sat Apr 30 Bolton Wanderers A

May