Fleetwood Town will try to sign Callum Connolly on release by Everton but Simon Grayson says it won't be easy

READ MORE: Grayson excited over busy summer at Fleetwood

The defender has left Highbury this week upon the conclusion of his second loan spell from Everton.

The 23-year-old returned to Goodison Park in the knowledge he hadn’t been offered a new contract by the Toffees and was set to become a free agent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Connolly (left) has been Fleetwood Town's captain under Simon Grayson

Connolly then confirmed his departure from Everton on Twitter, posting yesterday: “Big thank you to everyone involved at @everton for my 14 years at the club. Many loans along the way but always been a blue. I wish nothing but the best for the club going forward.”

Town’s players have been in for meetings with head coach Grayson this week to find out who will – or won’t – be offered new deals.

It’s expected to be a busy summer at Highbury and Connolly, who made 53 appearances for the club and ended the season as captain, is on Town’s wishlist for Grayson’s first full transfer window at Highbury.

However, another club where he played on loan, Ipswich Town, have also been linked with his signature.

Grayson said: “After Monday we’ve got a clearer idea of where we are. Some of the loan players are out of contract, so it will be dependent on what their parent clubs decide to do with them.

“Would we like to sign some? You look at Callum Connolly, for example, who is out of contract at Everton.

“He’s been the captain more or less since I’ve been at the football club.

“Would we like to sign him? Of course we would but it’s never easy because of other options that he might have available and financial decisions as well.

“We’re in the hands of players and other clubs.