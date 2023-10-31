Fleetwood Town v Blackpool injury news as five out and five doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL League One clash between Fleetwood Town and Blackpool on Wednesday, November 1.

Fleetwood Town and Blackpool meet at Highbury Stadium in the Fylde Coast Derby on Wednesday, November 1.

The match was due to be played back in early September but international call-ups meant that the match would be rearranged for a later date, and now the two sides meet in contrasting positions. Scott Brown was sacked as the Cod Army boss in early September following a winless start to the campaign and he's been replaced by former Bristol City and Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

The 42-year-old has three wins, three draws and three defeats in the nine games he's overseen so far but they remain in the relegation zone. A total of 12 points and 15 places separate the two sides with the Tangerines just outside the play-offs in seventh and Fleetwood Town third from bottom in 22nd.

Blackpool at the weekend lost their first home league game of the campaign, suffering a 4-2 defeat to Peterborough United with centre-back Oliver Casey sent off. Fleetwood Town meanwhile drew 2-2 with promotion-chasing Barnsley at Oakwell.

A win on Wednesday for the hosts could see them come out of the relegation zone ahead of Carlisle United, Wigan Athletic and Northampton Town, whereas as a win for Blackpool would move them up a place above Stevenage. The last meeting between the two sides was a goalless draw back in March 2021, and their last win against Fleetwood was back in December 2020 when Gary Madine scored the winner.

Without further ado, here’s the latest injury and team news from both the Blackpool and the Fleetwood Town camps ahead of their EFL League One clash:

Oliver Casey - out Olly Casey was sent off in Blackpool's defeat to Peterborough United, and as a result will miss the game against Fleetwood Town on Wednesday.

"I've got no qualms about the sending off," Critchley said. "Suspensions are something that happen throughout the course of a season. Things can go against you. "He's been brilliant but the lad just read him a little bit, and he'll learn from that."

Brendan Wiredu - doubtful The 23-year-old had to be substituted off in the 63rd-minute injury. He's only just returned from ab absence which kept him out for two months.

Brendan Wiredu - doubtful (continued) Lee Johnson said: "We've got a few walking wounded in the dressing room after the Barnsley game - that's just where we are at the minute.

Matty Virtue - out Suffered a hamstring injury in training. The 26-year-old has missed the last seven games now, though a return should be in sight in the coming weeks.