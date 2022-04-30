Fleetwood Town striker Joe Garner looking to draw on past experiences ahead of League One relegation clash with Bolton Wanderers

The Cod Army’s hitman has two goals in his last two games and will go tothe University of Bolton Stadium with history on his side, having been victorious there earlier on in his career at Preston North End.

Fleetwood must win at Bolton Wanderers (12:30pm) to ensure their survivial, though matching the result of Gillingham, who play Rotherham United, would also work. Avoiding a seven goal swing from AFC Wimbledon too will be important, as they face Accrington Stanley.

It is unlikely that those below Fleetwood will get any points but stranger things have happened.

Fleetwood Town forward Joe Garner scores against Sheffield Wednesday.

For Garner, who has won at Wembley in a play-off final, this afternoon’s game is as big as they get.

He said: "You've got to draw on past experiences, I've had some good results at their ground away and against them at home. You draw on memories and hopefully I can produce at the weekend.

“This weekend's game is right up there with any game I've played in my career. It's right up there with Wembley games and anything else I've played in.

“You can look at the game either way. It is in our hands but Gillingham have also got Rotherham.

"We have to go into the game confident knowing that we can pick up a result so hopefully that's what we'll do.